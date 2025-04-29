Leeds United and Burnley remain locked together in the Championship title race - and the bookies have delivered a very strong Whites verdict in their new predicted final table.

The Whites and Clarets both sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday to leave the final two games of the season as a title shootout.

The two teams were level on 94 points but with Leeds ahead through a far superior goal difference until Burnley moved three points clear through Saturday’s very easy 5-0 romp at QPR.

But Leeds then had the opportunity to reclaim top spot in Monday night’s game in hand at home to Bristol City and did not disappointment as they romped to another easy 4-0 success.

The results have left the two teams locked together on 97 points with just one game remaining but with Leeds now having a plus 13 better goal difference than the Clarets.

Leeds, though, face a very long final day trip to Plymouth Argyle for a 12.30pm kick-off whereas Burnley are at home to Millwall.