Bookies' strong Leeds United, Burnley verdict after Premier League promotion in predicted final table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 29th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

The bookies have delivered a very strong fresh Leeds or Burnley title verdict.

Leeds United and Burnley remain locked together in the Championship title race - and the bookies have delivered a very strong Whites verdict in their new predicted final table.

The Whites and Clarets both sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday to leave the final two games of the season as a title shootout.

The two teams were level on 94 points but with Leeds ahead through a far superior goal difference until Burnley moved three points clear through Saturday’s very easy 5-0 romp at QPR.

But Leeds then had the opportunity to reclaim top spot in Monday night’s game in hand at home to Bristol City and did not disappointment as they romped to another easy 4-0 success.

The results have left the two teams locked together on 97 points with just one game remaining but with Leeds now having a plus 13 better goal difference than the Clarets.

Leeds, though, face a very long final day trip to Plymouth Argyle for a 12.30pm kick-off whereas Burnley are at home to Millwall.

Ahead of Monday night’s elation and ahead of the final day, the bookies have changed their title odds for a very strong Whites title verdict. Here is their take in their final predicted Championship table.

Relegation odds: N/A (already down).

1. 24th: Cardiff City (relegated - already down)

Relegation odds: N/A (already down). | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 1-1000.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-1000. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 13-8.

3. 22nd: Hull City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Luton Town

Relegation odds: 5-2. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 3-1.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 3-1. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 20-1.

6. 19th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 20-1. | Nigel French/PA Wire

