Liam Manning takes his Bristol City side to Elland Road on Monday night.

Boss Liam Manning has issued a bullish Bristol City message ahead of Monday night’s Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road - with Daniel Farke praise but a Robins reminder.

Manning, though, has declared confidence in his side’s chances in highlighting some of his team’s previous results including October’s goalless draw against Leeds at Ashton Gate and March’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Robins boss has saluted his opposite number Farke - declaring that the German has done a “terrific” job - but highlighted the need for real self belief ahead of the clash at Elland Road.

Speaking to Bristol City club media, Manning was asked how big a challenge facing Leeds was and how to stop them.

Manning declared: "We have shown we can do it, I think that's the biggest bit.

“It starts with your mindset, being brave, relishing the challenge and the opportunity, not fearing anything or anyone whether that be players or teams or occasions.

"You have to have real self belief and the way that you get that is through the work that you do day to day and that we have been doing since day one here.

“That's why we have progressed to the level that we have and ultimately it’s go up there, get the behaviours on the money and back it up with some outstanding basics.

"When I think back to a game like the Sheffield United one where we were excellent, it was ultimately because the behaviours were excellent.

“But then we took care of the ball and played with quality. When you play against a side like Leeds who are extremely well organised, Daniel has done a terrific job there with some terrific players, you have to be at your very best and that's the challenge for us."