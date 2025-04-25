Fresh team news has been provided for Leeds United’s Monday night Championship visit of Bristol City - for which five players are now out and four more doubtful but a midfielder back.
Daniel Farke’s Whites have already secured their place in next season’s Premier League and fifth-placed Bristol City might yet join them via the play-offs.
The Robins, though, still need another three points to guarantee their play-offs place following Easter Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Luton Town in which Liam Manning’s side also suffered a new injury blow.
Leeds, meanwhile, sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday despite having key players out. Ahead of Monday night’s clash between the Whites and Robins, Farke and Manning have now both held their pre-match press conferences. Here we run through the injury news from both camps.
1. Dan James - doubt
James failed to make the matchday squad for Monday's clash against Stoke, the winger not risked after feeling awareness in his hamstring following his return from injury in Friday's clash at Oxford. There was no mention of James at Friday's pre-match press conference so it remains to be seen if he returns against the Robins. | Getty Images
2. Joe Rothwell - doubt
In the same boat as James, with no update on Rothwell's calf injury at Farke's pre-match press conference. The midfielder has now missed his side's last five games with the injury. Farke had been hopeful that he would be back for the final two games so it could be that he now returns. | Getty Images
3. Joe Williams - doubt
A new 'doubt'. Robins midfielder Williams made the bench for Monday's clash at Luton but was an unused substitute. Manning revealed afterwards that Williams was okay but feeling his quad again. The City boss admitted at his pre-match press conference that it would now ne a tight call for Williams to face Leeds. | Getty Images
4. Harry Cornick - doubt
Bristol City forward Cornick has now missed his side's last six games having suffered a hamstring injury in training. Boss Manning has said it is touch and go whether he will play again this season. | Getty Images
5. Luke McNally - out
Bristol City centre-back McNally is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. | Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire
6. Mark Sykes - out
Robins midfielder Sykes is another Bristol City player whose season is over, in his case with a quad injury. | Getty Images
