Leeds face Bristol City on Monday under the Elland Road lights.

Bristol City midfielder Marcus McGuane has made a Leeds United admission with a poor declaration and Elland Road positives ahead of Monday’s showdown under the LS11 lights.

McGuane admits his side now face a tough assignment at Leeds on Monday night but highlighted the chances created in defeat at Luton as a particular positive to take to Elland Road.

"It was a disappointing result for us obviously,” said McGuane to club media of last weekend’s defeat at Kenilworth Road.

“With three games left, we knew what was riding on it.

"As a team, I feel like we had the right mindset going into the game but it just didn't really pan out the way we wanted it to.

"I think we conceded three poor goals but we had a few opportunities in there so there's a few positives to take so obviously going on to Leeds we will take them into that game."

Pressed on the next test against Leeds - and needing the right reaction - McGuane admitted: “100 per cent. I think the focus is on us.

“Every day we come in and the focus is on us. Leeds will be a tough game but we just have to be positive and try and get the three points.”