'Neither did they' - Bristol City star delivers 'fair' Leeds United verdict on Ashton Gate draw
Bristol City keeper Max O’Leary has issued a defiant Leeds United verdict on Saturday’s goalless draw at Ashton Gate.
Daniel Farke’s Whites approached Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off seeking a third Championship win in succession but had to settle for a point as neither team were able to find a breakthrough.
Leeds had 17 attempts at goal compared to Bristol City’s four and five shots on target compared to none from the Robins but O’Leary felt a draw was a “fair” result despite admitting United were always going to present a hard assignment.
"It was a tough game,” said O’Leary. “It was always going to be hard so I think to come away with a point is probably fair.
"We didn't have massive chances but then again neither did they so we were pretty comfortable without the ball and we knew it was going to be like that. It was a good performance and something to build on."
Pressed on his side’s strong home record, O’Leary declared: “Obviously we started a bit shaky at the beginning of the season and to be a bit more solid and have that platform to build on and to get a couple of clean sheets now is good. We want to make it a hard place to come and make it hard for teams to take points home."
