Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bristol City star has issued a ‘fair’ Leeds verdict on Saturday’s goalless draw at Ashton Gate.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol City keeper Max O’Leary has issued a defiant Leeds United verdict on Saturday’s goalless draw at Ashton Gate.

Daniel Farke’s Whites approached Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off seeking a third Championship win in succession but had to settle for a point as neither team were able to find a breakthrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had 17 attempts at goal compared to Bristol City’s four and five shots on target compared to none from the Robins but O’Leary felt a draw was a “fair” result despite admitting United were always going to present a hard assignment.

"It was a tough game,” said O’Leary. “It was always going to be hard so I think to come away with a point is probably fair.

"We didn't have massive chances but then again neither did they so we were pretty comfortable without the ball and we knew it was going to be like that. It was a good performance and something to build on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed on his side’s strong home record, O’Leary declared: “Obviously we started a bit shaky at the beginning of the season and to be a bit more solid and have that platform to build on and to get a couple of clean sheets now is good. We want to make it a hard place to come and make it hard for teams to take points home."