Leeds have announced a promotion presentation plan.

Leeds United have announced an Elland Road promotion presentation plan with a message to the club’s fans and important request.

Daniel Farke’s Whites sealed automatic promotion from the Championship on Easter Monday with two games to spare as a 6-0 thrashing of visiting Stoke City was followed by a 2-1 win for Burnley at home to Sheffield United.

Leeds will take in their final home game of the season on Monday evening through the visit of Bristol City, after which the first-team squad will return to the pitch for a promotion presentation in front of supporters.

Leeds have issued the important request of asking fans to remain seated with a reminder that the use of pyrotechnics and incursions of the pitch is not acceptable and against the law.

A statement released by the club on Saturday morning read: “After the conclusion of our final home encounter of the season against Bristol City on Monday 28th April, Leeds United would like to ask fans to remain seated as the full first-team squad will be welcomed back onto the pitch for a promotion presentation in front of the supporters.

“Following the presentation, the players will complete a celebratory lap of honour, to thank the Elland Road faithful for their unwavering and loyal support throughout the campaign that has played a crucial role in helping the team to achieve their goals.

“Fans are reminded that the use of pyrotechnics and incursions of the pitch is not acceptable, and you will be breaking the law. The club condemns this behaviour and has a zero-tolerance policy towards it.

“We want all of our supporters to be able to enjoy the end of the 2024/25 campaign and show their appreciation to the players and staff, but to do that we are asking fans to play their part in ensuring that the actions of the minority do not spoil the game for everyone else.

“If you see any dangerous, discriminatory or abusive behaviour, you can report it by messaging LEEDS along with any relevant information around the incident, your name and ticket details to 60006 as soon as you can. You will then receive an automated response which means that your report has been logged and will be looked into.

“Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy the remainder of the season.”