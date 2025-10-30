Daniel Farke will hold his Leeds United pre-game press conference this afternoon ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton.

Leeds United return to Premier League action at Brighton this weekend and ahead of that long trip south, Daniel Farke will hold his pre-game press conference today.

The Whites ran out 2-1 winners at home to West Ham last time out, thanks to quickfire early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon. Mateus Fernandes pulled one back for the Hammers late on but the likes of Rodon and Jaka Bijol kept their visitors at arm’s length for long periods.

Those three points pulled Leeds up to 15th in the table, with three places and six points separating them from the relegation zone. That points cushion should prove useful during what looks set to be a difficult winter period.

Farke won’t be looking that far ahead, however, with full focus on Brighton. The German will hope to have a near-fully fit squad for that trip down to the Amex Stadium and will be expected to provide the latest injury news this afternoon.

Gabriel Gudmundsson was forced off in the first-half of last week’s win over West Ham, having appeared to fall awkwardly on the boot of teammate Bijol. Farke said after full-time he hoped it was just a bruise and more clarity will be provided by the Whites boss today.

Meanwhile, Willy Gnonto has now been out for over six weeks due to a combination of calf issues and hernia surgery. The Italian was involved in some training in the build-up to West Ham and so barring any fresh issues or setbacks, there is growing hope of a positive update.

Gudmundsson and Gnonto are the only known injury doubts going into Saturday but like last week, Farke will reveal any fresh issues, should any have cropped up in the past week. The Whites boss might also provide an insight into any selection dilemmas, having made a number of changes for West Ham.

Other topics on the agenda for Leeds United boss Daniel Farke

Brighton away poses a very different set of questions for Leeds and so Farke might be tempted to switch things up again, even if it is more minor tweaks. The German also has a tendency to keep winning teams in place, which could mean an unchanged side if injuries permit.

A key area of debate in recent weeks has been right-wing, and Aaronson justified the decision to stick with him by producing a brilliant performance against West Ham - capped off with a goal. Farke spoke glowingly of the American after full-time last week and could be asked about his progress again today.

With Leeds now on the road for the next two weekends, Farke might also be quizzed on plans to improve his side’s away form. The Whites have lost three of their four away league fixtures so far this season, beating only Wolves, and face a couple of tricky fixtures at Brighton and then Nottingham Forest.

Finally, Farke could get the chance to speak about Saturday’s hosts, who lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup. His opposite number at the Amex Stadium is compatriot Fabian Hurzeler, who at 32 is 17 years the Leeds manager’s junior.

Farke will be sitting down in front of the press at 1.30pm this afternoon. Stay tuned with live updates to follow...