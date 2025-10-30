Daniel Farke has provided fresh Leeds United team news.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has received a massive boost ahead of Leeds United’s next game of the Premier League season at Brighton with very positive Willy Gnonto and Gabriel Gudmundsson updates.

Gnonto has now missed United’s last five games, initially due to a calf injury which the Italian recovered from heading into the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto, though, then had minor hernia surgery during the break itself and failed to make the matchday squad for either the 2-1 defeat at Burnley or 2-1 win at home to West Ham United last weekend.

Captain Ethan Ampadu (illness), Pascal Struijk (illness) and winger Noah Okafor (adductor problems) all recovered from issues in time for the West Ham fixture but Leeds were dealt a blow in the game itself after losing left back Gudmundsson to injury.

The Swede fell awkwardly midway through the first half and attempted to continue but was clearly struggling as he often held his lower back. The left back was eventually substituted just before the break of the 2-1 win, after which Farke said Gudmundsson had taken studs to his leg when falling.

The Whites boss said he was hopeful of having Gudmundsson back to face Brighton but that further assessment would be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, though, in a rare clean sweep boost, has reported that he now has every player available to him for the weekend’s trip to Brighton.

Farke also revealed after last weekend’s win against West Ham that German international midfielder Anton Stach had received a fresh hit to his ribs ahead of the match and was really struggling on game day.

Stach - who was already battling rib pain and a hand injury - dropped to the bench against the Hammers and was an unused substitute.

Dan James also sat amongst the substitutes against West Ham upon recently returning earlier than expected from rolling his ankle. James was eventually brought on in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Farke said: “Nothing to report, nothing to complain about. No injury or illness. Everyone is available, with proper competition in training. That’s not a guarantee we’re successful in the game but overall it’s a much better situation compared to last week.”

Asked about Gnonto, Farke said: “He trained with us this week, a bit longer term injury with calf problems and hernia surgery. Definitely not a topic for the starting line-up but some competition, we’ll see if we take him to the game. Lot’s of competition at the moment, no one missing.”

On Gudmundsson, Farke said: ”Thank God it was just a bruise. It settled after two or three days so he will be fit and available. He’s been excellent, one or two difficult moments but come back with top performances. A key player.”

Asked where James was at, Farke said: “He had more or less two injuries over eight or nine weeks with one and a half weeks available. Missed the last five or six weeks last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of a sudden it’s three or four months without much competitive football.

“Quite pleased for two weeks he’s back in full team training, can see him growing. I like his attitude, knows he needs to work hard and he’s doing this. Sharp in training, works really hard, does additional stuff. Physically prepared for many minutes.”

Young striker Harry Gray, meanwhile, returned to training last week after recovering from a hip flexor issue but did not make the bench.