Leeds United season ticket holders given free ticket offer with Elland Road fixture revealed

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 10:00 BST
Leeds United Women will play at Elland Road for the first time this season when they host a local derby later this month.

Leeds United have confirmed that their ladies side will take on York City Ladies at the stadium in an FA Women’s National League Division One North clash on Sunday November 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm.

Season ticket holders and members have been given until Wednesday November 6 to claim their free ticket. Tickets will otherwise we priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions. All tickets will be for reserved seating.

Fans who claim or purchase a ticket to the derby game will be included in a prize draw for a mascot place for the fixture. Leeds United Women currently sit fourth in the National League Division One North table, four points behind league leaders Middlesbrough after eight games of the 2024/25 campaign. They are next in action away at Chorley Women on Sunday November 10.

