A pair of important announcements were made during Leeds United's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

Leeds United have unveiled former player and Elland Road favourite Lucas Radebe as the club’s latest official ambassador.

Radebe was introduced to the Elland Road crowd during the half-time break of Saturday’s Premier League game against Bournemouth. The score was 1-1 after the opening 45 minutes, with Joe Rodon cancelling out Antoine Semenyo’s opener in what was a feisty affair.

Former centre-back Radebe played 256 games across a decade-long spell in West Yorkshire, having joined from South African outfit Kaizer chiefs in 1994. He also enjoyed several years in the role of club captain and became affectionately known as ‘The Chief’ among supporters.

Those supporters will be seeing a lot more of Radebe, following confirmation he has been appointed in an official Leeds ambassadorial role. The 56-year-old will be a presence on matchdays, at community visits and club events, joining another recent appointment in Stuart Dallas.

A club statement read: “Lucas is a focal point for award-winning educational schemes and anti-racism campaigns, and his dedication to supporting the Leeds community on numerous important topics has been astounding, demonstrated through the many awards he has received.

“It is an honour to welcome Lucas back to the club, with the official announcement made at half-time of the club’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth, where he was introduced to the pitch and we look forward to the future.”

Leeds confirmed earlier this month Dallas had been appointed as an ambassador, with the 2019/20 Championship title-winner recently attending a Premier League fan event in the USA. Radebe is expected to partake in similar events, with his new role the second of two special announcements made on Saturday.

Fans were instructed to be in their seats by 2.45pm ahead of the Bournemouth game for the first of those announcements, with Revie Boy John Giles handed a lifetime achievement award. The Irishman spent 12 years at Elland Road during Leeds’ most successful years, playing 527 games and winning multiple major honours including two First Division titles.

Elland Road gave the 84-year-old a standing ovation as he was welcomed on to the pitch and handed his award by managing director Robbie Evans. "I'm delighted to be here today and I'm delighted with the response from everyone," said the former midfielder. "I have quite a lot of memories, good memories at Elland Road.

“Getting promotion in my first season, with Bobby Collins, Billy Bremner and all these great players. It was a privilege to play with these players. The success we had, winning the league and all those things, we always got a great response from the crowd."