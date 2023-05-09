Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce’s colourful Newcastle United history offers survival hope for desperate Whites
A look at Sam Allardyce’s record against Newcastle United as Leeds United prepare to face the Magpies this weekend.
Leeds United’s survival hopes are shrinking by the week as we approach the end of the Premier League season, but there may be a very specific cause for fresh hope.
The Whites find themselves in real trouble as they prepare to head into their final three games. Leeds are two points from safety with just nine points remaining, and they have one of the toughest run-ins of all the teams fighting for safety. Sam Allardyce’s men face Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United this weekend before turning attention to a resurgent West Ham and a Tottenham side who will likely still be fighting for Europe on the final day.
Not only do Leeds have a tough run-in, but their performances have hardly been cause for optimisim over recent weeks, hence Javi Gracia was sacked after just a matter of weeks.
Beating Newcastle is going to be a big ask, but Leeds are going to have to pull off at least one surprise result, and ‘Big Sam’ is the man for this particular big ask. That’s because, in his long managerial career, Allardyce has more wins over Newcastle teams than any other team he has faced.
The Leeds boss has faced the Magpies 25 times in all, winning 13 of those ties, while drawing five and losing seven. Allardyce has faced other teams more times, including the likes of Tottenham (31 times) and Chelsea (29 times), but he has more wins against Newcastle than anyone, topping his record against Tottenham by one and Fulham by two.
That record puts Allardyce among the managers with the best record against Newcastle, with Harry Redknapp getting one more win and Sir Alex Ferguson as many as 16 more, albeit he faced the Magpies twice as many times with his Manchester United side. Of course, Newcastle have come a long way over recent months, and this a more dangerous Magpies side than the one Allardyce will have faced in recent years, but Leeds fans will surely take cause for optimism where they can get it.