Leeds United’s survival hopes are shrinking by the week as we approach the end of the Premier League season, but there may be a very specific cause for fresh hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only do Leeds have a tough run-in, but their performances have hardly been cause for optimisim over recent weeks, hence Javi Gracia was sacked after just a matter of weeks.

Beating Newcastle is going to be a big ask, but Leeds are going to have to pull off at least one surprise result, and ‘Big Sam’ is the man for this particular big ask. That’s because, in his long managerial career, Allardyce has more wins over Newcastle teams than any other team he has faced.

The Leeds boss has faced the Magpies 25 times in all, winning 13 of those ties, while drawing five and losing seven. Allardyce has faced other teams more times, including the likes of Tottenham (31 times) and Chelsea (29 times), but he has more wins against Newcastle than anyone, topping his record against Tottenham by one and Fulham by two.