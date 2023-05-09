Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Premier League’s ‘dirtiest’ teams and how Leeds United compare to Man Utd, Everton and rivals - gallery

A look at the latest Premier League fair play table to see where Leeds United rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th May 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:00 BST

Leeds United are in a fight to avoid returning to the Championship, but how does their disciplinary record compare to the rest of the Premier League?

It has been another disappointing season for the Whites, who are now two points from safety with just three games to play. Sam Allardyce - who is the club’s third manager of the season - has a tough task to guide Leeds out of the relegation zone over the course of three tricky fixtures to end the season. But while the veteran attempts to draw up plans, we have rounded up the latest Premier League disciplinary table.

Remember, a yellow card counts for one point, a double yellow for three and a straight red card for five. The aim of the game is to obtain the least amount of points. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank among their rivals.

Fair play points: 41

1. West Ham United

Fair play points: 41

Fair play points: 44

2. Brighton

Fair play points: 44

Fair play points: 47

3. Manchester City

Fair play points: 47

Fair play points: 48

4. Arsenal

Fair play points: 48

