Leeds United are in a fight to avoid returning to the Championship, but how does their disciplinary record compare to the rest of the Premier League ?

It has been another disappointing season for the Whites, who are now two points from safety with just three games to play. Sam Allardyce - who is the club’s third manager of the season - has a tough task to guide Leeds out of the relegation zone over the course of three tricky fixtures to end the season. But while the veteran attempts to draw up plans, we have rounded up the latest Premier League disciplinary table.