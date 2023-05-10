The 68-year-old could be excused for skipping the Under-21s’ play-off promotion bid, due to the pressing nature of his task at first-team level, but Allardyce may have been keeping a keen eye on one member of his senior group who featured alongside Paco Gallardo’s youngsters.

French forward Rutter has struggled for minutes lately, unfancied by recently-departed interim head coach Javi Gracia who chose not to field the 21-year-old off the bench in each of his last three games in charge.

Allardyce took a similar view at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday afternoon, leaving Rutter to be an unused substitute for the fourth game running, however the circumstances and calibre of opponent probably had more to do with Big Sam's decision than Rutter's own ability.

Leeds United's English head coach Sam Allardyce looks on prior to the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

There is little doubt the France Under-21 forward has bags of potential - Rutter demonstrated for Leeds' 21s on Monday night that he supersedes his agemates in many areas, in particular his ability to dribble beyond opposition defences, clear two-footedness and close control in tight spaces.

Nevertheless, 'Georginio', as he prefers to go by and adorns the back of his shirt, remains a raw prospect and perhaps not what is required in a relegation battle. That is not to say his race is run; the decision to field the ex-Hoffenheim forward against Villa in United's PL2 play-off semi-final was made in order to keep minutes in his legs.

Rutter remains an asset to the first-team but quite where he fits or is best suited is ill-defined. After four months in English football, the youngster has been managed by four different coaches: Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and now Sam Allardyce. The circumstances he finds himself in are hardly optimal for player development, never mind continuity.

Gracia utilised Rutter as a lone frontman, largely out of necessity due to injuries picked up by Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford, during the Whites' 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. Marsch, meanwhile, deployed the 21-year-old wide right against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round where he was able to run at defences, affecting the game in transition.

Leeds United's new signing Georginio Rutter is introduced to the fans at half time during the Emirates FA Cup third round replay match at Elland Road (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

It is in the latter Rutter appears best, certainly at first-team level. While his hold-up play yielded Leeds' second goal on the night as the 21s saw off Villa to book their place in the play-off final, Rutter's all-round centre-forward play appears underdeveloped compared to the other options Allardyce has at his disposal. Granted, this is to be expected considering Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are eight and 11 years his senior.

Despite Bamford's recent woes in front of goal, the 29-year-old offers more in the way of centre-forward link play than Leeds' club record buy, while Rodrigo Moreno - currently on 14 goals for the season - has a knack for finding the back of the net with only one or two chances.

If Rutter is to play a role in Leeds' final three matches, it is likely he will be utilised from a wide attacking role. His both-footedness means Allardyce can use him on either flank but that will need to come at the expense of Leeds' current crop of wingers.

Jack Harrison's hard-working streak and tendency to pop up with goals and assists at crucial times means he is one of the first names on Allardyce's teamsheet. Meanwhile, fan favourite Willy Gnonto has demonstrated game-changing ability this season. There is also Crysencio Summerville to contend with, meaning starts will probably be in short supply for Rutter unless he can convince the manager otherwise in cameos from the bench.

In summary, calls for Rutter to replace Bamford in the starting line-up, on the back of one promising reserves display, are reactionary and misplaced. With three fixtures remaining, it would represent an almighty gamble to bring in a largely untested 21-year-old from the cold, ahead of two players who have collectively scored two shy of a half-century of Premier League goals since Leeds' 2020 promotion.