Leeds United’s £5m summer signing will welcome his former side to Elland Road on Friday.

Jayden Bogle hopes the pain of late points dropped at Sunderland a fortnight ago can fuel a derby-day win for Leeds United over his former side.

Sheffield United are the visitors to Elland Road on Friday evening with Bogle up against a host of former teammates in what he describes as an ‘interesting’ occasion. The 24-year-old swapped Sheffield for Leeds in the summer after the agreement of a £5million deal, which was accelerated by the player’s contract situation and apparent desire to move.

Both sides could end the evening top of the Championship but Leeds might hope they’d have been up there before kick-off, with the chance to draw level on points with Sunderland missed after Illan Meslier’s late mistake saw three points turn to one at the Stadium of Light. Bogle and his teammates have had two weeks to reflect on the unfortunate error which he hopes will only strengthen their resolve going into Friday’s derby.

“Sunderland was a tough game, but I think we did well,” Bogle told LUTV. “Away from home, a tough place to go, but I thought we did well and deserved to win the game. Obviously, a frustrating ending, but we will use that going into the next games as that sort of feeling to get right through to the end.

“It will be an interesting one [against Sheffield United]. But I think we just need to make sure that we prepare well and, as I said before, use that fire from the last game going into this game to do the right job.

“It will be tough, just like when any team comes to Elland Road, they try to make it tough and difficult for us. But I think the main thing for us is to focus on ourselves and apply ourselves in the right way, work hard over the next few days in training and approach the game in the right way.”

Bogle has found form in time to welcome his former side to Elland Road, recovering from a shaky start to life in Leeds with some key mistakes during the season’s opening weeks. The attacking right-back got his first goal against Coventry City last month and has backed that up with more defensive stability.

His gradual improvement has coincided with stronger defensive performances throughout the squad as Leeds players new and old get to know one another. Even serious injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have not been able to derail progress and Bogle knows the high standards of his new club mean that gaps can be filled whatever the scenario.

“I have really enjoyed it,” the Whites defender added. “As I have said before, it is a fantastic club. The mentality of the club and everyone around it and the direction they want to go in is fantastic. And the standards that everyone sets themselves individually and as a whole as well is something to be proud of.

“Whether people are starting or coming off the bench or getting opportunities through injuries, whatever it may be, I think everyone is ready. And again, that is the mentality and the standards that everyone sets themselves. I think everyone that has come in has stepped up and it is important to keep doing that.”