'Positive' - Chris Wilder reveals Sheffield United injury update ahead of Leeds United visit
The Blades have been rather fortunate on the injury-front this season, at least compared to their Yorkshire rivals Leeds. Wilder's squad has not suffered anything like the hammer blow Leeds were dealt with the news of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev's respective injuries earlier this month.
While Australian defender Harry Souttar is expected to be a late returnee from international duty having drawn 1-1 with Ao Tanaka's Japan, the Blades' preparations for Friday night do not appear to have been affected too greatly by a growing absentee list.
In fact, it's as you were on the topic of injuries at Bramall Lane with Jack Robinson and Tom Davies the only two unavailable to Wilder this weekend.
“Everybody's come back," said Wilder, as quoted by the Sheffield Star. “Soutts [Souttar] is back in this morning, positive reports on that. He's travelling back, got through the games, everyone got through their games. We are as we were going into the Luton Town game.”
