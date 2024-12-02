Leeds United felt aggrieved to have seen Tyrhys Dolan only booked for a late challenge on Junior Firpo.

Tyrhys Dolan could have little to complain about were he sent off during Blackburn Rovers’ 1-0 win over Leeds United, according to former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher.

Dolan went into the book for a late challenge on Junior Firpo around the hour mark on Saturday, with the Rovers man lunging for a loose ball and catching his opponent. Referee Lewis Smith had a perfect view of the challenge and brandished a yellow card as Leeds’ left-back writhed in pain.

Replays have suggested Dolan was a little fortunate, however, with his high boot catching Firpo around the knee area and bending the Leeds man’s leg outward. And having assessed the challenge from multiple angles, Gallagher suggested the Rovers player was indeed lucky not to see red.

“If he had been [sent off], I don’t think he could complain too much,” Gallagher told Sky Sports. “I wonder if the referee thinks that he hasn’t gone in like that. It could easily be a red card. And if he had got a red card, he couldn’t complain too much.”

Dolan was instead allowed to stay on and help his side ride out Leeds pressure for the final 30 minutes, albeit the travelling Whites were a long way from their best going forward. There was little in the way of clear-cut chances during that final half-hour, with Blackburn relatively comfortable in defending their lead.

Farke frustrated

Farke cut a frustrated figure on the touchline and in his post-match press conference, pointing to Blackburn’s game-management and the referee’s reluctance to punish it. The Whites boss also hinted he felt Dolan should have been sent off.

“I do not normally ask for red cards,” he said. “Everyone can judge for themselves on the replay, because it looks like I am asking for excuses. The penalty, Ao was blocked by the referee and out of this there is a penalty. Should have defended better. I am not out for excuses. We could have started better.

“In terms of what we invested, the second half was much better. There was a player six times [down] on the pitch, I don't want to name him, but there was never treatment. It lasts one minute, the referee speaks to him and he gets up. It breaks the rhythm.

“I love this country because we're never soft and I like this mentality. Meanwhile we're celebrating a player when he's wasting time, I don't like this attitude. You can label it professional, smart. If a referee doesn't stop it of course it's difficult. [But] we have to take out of this game, we have to start a bit more on the front foot.”