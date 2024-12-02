Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines following Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United lost ground on their Championship promotion rivals after losing 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Todd Cantwell’s first-half penalty proved the decisive goal as Daniel Farke’s side failed to break down a stern home defence, losing by a single goal for the third time this season. With Sheffield United and Burnley both winning, the Whites now sit third in the league.

Farke and his squad have little time to feel sorry for themselves, with focus already on Saturday’s return to Elland Road and the visit of Derby County. Leeds have won their last six at home and looked imperious, with the chance to put pressure back on the top two going into the busy festive period. And ahead of another big week, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Svensson boost

Leeds could find themselves ahead of Liverpool and Juventus in the race for FC Nordsjælland star Daniel Svensson, according to Tipsbladet football expert Lars Gram-Hanssen. Swedish international defender Svensson emerged as a target for Elland Road recruitment chiefs last week, with interest intensifying as the January transfer window edges closer.

Liverpool, Juventus and even Manchester United have been linked with Svensson already this year but while all three can offer European competition, few could guarantee regular football. And Gram-Hanssen believes Leeds could have the edge on those European super-powers, with a clearer path to first-team minutes and the prospect of Premier League action, should they achieve promotion.

“I think Daniel Svensson would be interested in a move to Leeds,” Gram-Hanssen told Fotbolldirekt. “They are number one in the Championship [now third] and it could be a chance to go to a club where he would have a good chance of being a starter from the start. I think it is perhaps generally easier to come to a new club in the summer transfer window.”

Summerville on Raphinha

Crysencio Summerville took inspiration from former Leeds teammate Raphinha, who he insists is the best player he’s ever played with. The Dutch winger joined West Ham for £28million over the summer and is working alongside some top stars including the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta - but none of them compare to Leeds’ former Brazilian star.

"I always say this to everyone in my circle: Raphinha is the best player I've ever played with,” Summerville told Voetbal Primeur. “With all due respect to the others, but what I've seen from him... Not only his gift and his talent, but also the work he puts in. It's absurd.

"He always said: ‘Cry, the qualities you have… Show them’. In training I tried to play like him. Then I got more courage and I also thought: You know Cry, just do it. Show your qualities, work hard.”