A major blow has left a Leeds United Championship rival “lower than a snake’s belly”.

Derby County boss Paul Warne admits his Rams side have been left “devastated” by an unprecedented blow ahead of next weekend’s Leeds United trip.

Derby lined up for Sunday’s Championship hosting of Sheffield Wednesday having bagged just one victory from their last eight games but Ebou Adams netted a ninth-minute opener to put his side on course for a much-needed success.

Wednesday, though, equalised through a Barry Bannan stunner four minutes after the hour mark and then served up one final huge twist as Jamal Lowe bagged a 94th-minute winner to seal a dramatic 2-1 success.

The defeat left Derby 15th in the table and Warne admitted his side were left “lower than a snake’s belly” by the hammer late blow dealt by the Owls. The Rams boss also declared he had never felt so sorry about a defeat after a “great” performance from his side.

Warne said: “We created enough to win the game handsomely. I know people are frustrated with me but I’ve even had members of their staff, not apologise to me, but say that we didn’t deserve that.

“We needed that second goal and we couldn’t get it. Yes, we lost a little bit of control but overall I thought we did excellently. The lads are devastated in that dressing room.

“They are lower than a snake’s belly in there so, because I think overall they’ve done really well, it’s up to us to stay positive and bring that positivity to them.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever felt this sorry from a defeat before because overall I thought the lads did great.

“We just needed that second goal and unfortunately it remained elusive. I thought it would take a wonder goal to get them back in it and Barry is probably the only player on the pitch who could have scored one like he did.”