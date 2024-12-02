Leeds United FA Cup third round draw: Possible non-league opponents, game dates, TV details, replays rule

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds United are about to discover their opponents in the FA Cup third round.

Leeds United now have a full week without a game - but the Whites will learn details of another fixture in Monday night’s FA Cup third round draw.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have fallen out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers and return to action with next Saturday lunchtime’s league hosting of Derby County.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Details, though, of a January fixture will be discovered tonight when clubs from the Championship and Premier League enter the FA Cup at the third round draw stage.

The draw will take place from 7pm and be conducted from holders Manchester United’s Old Trafford home. The draw is being broadcast live on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup social media channels. Kelly Somers will present the draw with Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin.

For the latest Whites news, sign up for the YEP’s free Leeds newsletter.

Third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday, January 11, falling between the Championship clashes at Hull City on Saturday, January 4 and at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, January 19 for Farke’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds will be ball no 18 and nearby neighbours Harrogate Town are among the possible opponents. Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth are the only two non-league sides left in the competition.

Replays have been scrapped from the first round onwards. Instead, extra time and penalties will be used to determine the winner should the score be level at full-time.

Related topics:FA CupDaniel Farke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice