Leeds United are about to discover their opponents in the FA Cup third round.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United now have a full week without a game - but the Whites will learn details of another fixture in Monday night’s FA Cup third round draw.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have fallen out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers and return to action with next Saturday lunchtime’s league hosting of Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details, though, of a January fixture will be discovered tonight when clubs from the Championship and Premier League enter the FA Cup at the third round draw stage.

The draw will take place from 7pm and be conducted from holders Manchester United’s Old Trafford home. The draw is being broadcast live on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup social media channels. Kelly Somers will present the draw with Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin.

Third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday, January 11, falling between the Championship clashes at Hull City on Saturday, January 4 and at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, January 19 for Farke’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will be ball no 18 and nearby neighbours Harrogate Town are among the possible opponents. Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth are the only two non-league sides left in the competition.

Replays have been scrapped from the first round onwards. Instead, extra time and penalties will be used to determine the winner should the score be level at full-time.