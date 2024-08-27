Leeds United backed to make 'significant signings' before transfer deadline day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Leeds United have been backed to make ‘significant signings’ before the summer transfer window draws to a close later this week.

The Whites have already been extremely active in the transfer market since the end of last season when their failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League led to the sale of several key players. Forward duo Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter made respective moves to West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion and swelled the Elland Road coffers with over £65m. The heartbreaking sale of highly-rated academy product Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur took the income over £100m and the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente all secured permanent moves away from Elland Road after spending season-long loans elsewhere last season.

There have been several incomings as Daniel Farke’s squad was boosted by the arrivals of Almeria winger Largie Ramazani, Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle, Salford City goalkeeper Alex Cairns and Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell. Joe Rodon also became a permanent member of the Whites ranks after making an £8m switch from Tottenham Hotspur after spending last season on loan at Elland Road. There is ongoing speculation suggesting Leeds remain in the market for a number of players over the final days of the window and there have been reports stating an unsuccessful offer has been lodged with Championship rivals Sheffield United over a possible deal for attacking midfielder Gustavo Hamer. Another bid for Austrian midfielder Dejan Ljubicic is also said to be under consideration with the latest reports suggesting the move could ‘go down to the wire’ ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline. In terms of outgoings, Max Wober has been linked with a move away from the club after reports in Germany stated the Borussia Monchengldbach were keen on a permanent move for the defender after he spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga outfit.

With a crucial few days lying ahead, former Whites boss Simon Grayson believes his old club still have ‘plenty to spend’ after overseeing several big money sales and he believes there will be a big push to add ‘significant signings’ to Farke’s squad before the window closes. However, there was also a warning for the Whites owners, who he believes should be open to questions if no further new arrivals are secured over the coming days.

Writing in the Football League Paper, he said: “Some of that money will be used to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules, but they will also have plenty to spend, I’m certain of that. I’m positive they’ve got a few irons in the fire. Clubs in the Championship and Premier League are already looking at the next window, never mind this one. Losing players now just brings those plans forward. I do think they’ll make significant signings before the window shuts, though, and if they don’t then fans will have every right to question the owners. I just hope they don’t turn on the manager Daniel Farke”.