Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories in the final week of the transfer window.

Leeds United received a much-needed dose of optimism over the weekend after beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 to record their first win of the season. £10million summer signing Largie Ramazani watched on at Hillsborough at goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James ensured all three points travelled back up the M1, with results elsewhere leaving the Whites in sixth at this early stage of the campaign.

Leeds face Hull City on Saturday but supporters can expect plenty of drama before then, with the summer transfer window closing on Friday and lots of work to do beforehand. Elland Road recruitment chiefs remain in the market for signings in central midfield and at full-back while the wheels are slowly turning on Manor Solomon’s loan move from Tottenham Hotspur. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Hannibal to Burnley

Leeds look set to miss out on one of their potential midfield targets with Hannibal Mejbri closing in on a move to Burnley. Fabrizio Romano claims the Tunisian international completed his medical on Monday, following the agreement of a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy and a sell-on clause for Manchester United.

Hannibal emerged as a potential target for Leeds earlier this month, with The Daily Mail reporting on interest in the 21-year-old, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Sevilla after being signed by Victor Orta. The La Liga side opted against a £17m option to buy but Manchester United were keen to offload the combative midfielder again.

Burnley, like Leeds, are in need of midfield reinforcements following Sander Berge’s £25m move to Fulham. And the Clarets look to have snapped up Hannibal, although it remains to be seen how desperate Farke’s side were to land the former AS Monaco youngster.

Nketiah talks

Eddie Nketiah is attracting continued interest in the final week of the window and has emerged as a possible target for Crystal Palace. Sky Sports claim the former Leeds loanee is expected to leave Arsenal in the coming days as discussions continue over a permanent deal worth up to £30m.

Nketiah is open to leaving boyhood club Arsenal in search of more regular football, having made just 10 Premier League starts last season after falling behind the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the No.9 pecking order. The 25-year-old was in talks with Nottingham Forest but that move fell through and he could now be on the way to Selhurst Park.

The forward spent six months on loan at Leeds during the promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign, having been signed by Marcelo Bielsa as the replacement for Kemar Roofe. But Bielsa remained fiercely loyal to Patrick Bamford and minutes were hard to come by for Nketiah, who returned to Arsenal in the January window after scoring five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.