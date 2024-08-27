Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amid reports Leeds United are keen to bring Max Aarons to Elland Road and rumours that Philip Billing could also be of interest to the Whites, the YEP explains why it's likely to be one rather than both.

Leeds' late-window activity is expected to see at least two more players arrive to bolster Daniel Farke's thin squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Already this summer, United have added Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth whilst another pair of Cherries have been discussed online as potential arrivals at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aarons snubbed Leeds last summer in order to join the south coast club, but has not been able to nail down a starting space under Andoni Iraola. He and Danish midfielder Billing sat out their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at the weekend amid mounting transfer speculation.

The former Norwich City full-back is one Leeds like, while Billing remains the subject of rumour for now, but movement in general is expected from Leeds - even if it transpires to be for neither player - in the remaining days of the window.

Clubs in the EFL are bound by rules and regulations, such as certain limits on loan players in squads. EFL matchday squads are only allowed to include five players signed on-loan, which isn't likely to be a problem for Leeds considering Rothwell is the only current loanee as things stand.

If the club are to do business before Friday evening's deadline, there is in all likelihood a strong chance that loan deals are discussed with interested parties, players and clubs, rather than the full commitment of a transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loan deals for both Aarons and Billing would, hypothetically, contravene the EFL's squad rules even though teams in the Football League are permitted to sign four players on loan from the same club. The fine-print, however, explains that only two of those four are allowed to be over the age of 23. Aarons is 24, Billing is 28 years old and Rothwell turned 29 his last birthday, meaning loan moves for the Bournemouth trio would not be possible, although a permanent switch for either Aarons or Billing would allow Leeds to sign the other on loan.

Farke has stated in recent press conferences that Leeds will remain 'awake' to potential squad-building opportunities right until the last and that 'interesting players', typically those found on the periphery of Premier League squads but would be considered leading Championship operators, only tend to become available during the final throes of the window. With Leeds hopeful of concluding deals of this nature, the omission of certain players from the opening two weekends of top flight action could prove instructive as to which faces end up at Elland Road by Friday night.