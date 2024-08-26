Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United look to be facing renewed interest in their defender.

Max Wober’s Leeds United future has been cast into doubt once again as reports in Germany link him with a return to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wober returned from a season-long loan spell at Monchengladbach this summer, having been one of several to force a temporary exit following relegation from the Premier League. The 26-year-old impressed in Germany and had been tipped to return permanently, but Leeds stood firm on their eight-figure valuation and looked set to keep their man on board.

Despite his pre-season involvement and presence in the Leeds squad this month, speculation surrounding Wober’s future has not gone away and Sky Sports Germany now suggest a late move could be on the cards. They claim the Austrian is in talks with former loan club Gladbach and ‘can well imagine’ playing for them again, with no place in Daniel Farke’s first-team as things stand.

Wober’s only start came in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Middlesbrough, a game in which the defender struggled to make a positive impression, and he was not in the squad for Friday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday due to an ongoing calf issue. And it is suggested that a lack of starts could encourage the defender to try to return to his former club.

Sky Germany add that there are no negotiations between Gladbach and Leeds currently, with the Bundesliga club only able to sanction another loan deal due to the finances surrounding a permanent purchase. There would need to be player sales before they can even think about affording Wober.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Wober, but unlike fellow loan returnee Brenden Aaronson, he is yet to publicly commit himself to this season’s Championship promotion push. Aaronson spoke candidly to the YEP about his decision to leave last season and has impressed upon returning, with two goals in three league appearances.

Wober’s return has been less smooth and he is behind vice captain Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo in his two most natural positions of centre-back and left-back. But Farke made it very clear that the defender was keen to stay earlier this summer.

"We had a good chat on the phone when he was playing for Austria, I allowed him to have two and a half weeks to clear his head," said Farke. "The chat we had was I want to be there and prove my worth.

"In the first days [Max] was a bit careful not to be too loud within the group, but you got the feeling especially the training camp it was beneficial. [It was the plan to] sit together and speak how was your experience after three weeks of training but he came straight away and knocked on my office and said boss sorry am I allowed to come in, listen I don't want to wait until the three weeks I want to say I'm totally convinced, I want to be here."