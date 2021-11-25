Leeds United attacker could depart Elland Road as star duo return ahead of Brighton trip

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Thursday morning round up has you covered.

Whites attacker could seal permanent Elland Road exit

Whites winger Helder Costa could remain at Valencia on a permanent basis if he continues his current form on loan, but the Spanish side would want to negotiate a lower price for him. (Tribuna Deportiva).

THRIVING: Leeds United winger Helder Costa, left, on loan at Valencia. Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images.

Star duo return for Whites

Leeds United have revealed more good news from the training ground with footage of Rodrigo and Raphinha back at work.

Brighton hoping for midfield boost ahead of Leeds visit

Brighton boss Graham Potter is hoping to have midfielder Enock Mwepu back fit and available in time to face Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa press conference details

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is due to face the media today ahead of United's Premier League clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Tony Currie shares his Kalvin Phillips vision

Former Whites star Tony Currie believes there is even more to come from Kalvin Phillips and hopes England can take a leaf out of Leeds United’s book.

