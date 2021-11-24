The Zambian international scored in the Seagulls' 2-2 draw at Liverpool but came off at the break against Newcastle United and then missed the 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Sources close to the Amex Stadium believe Mwepu is currently on track to return against the Whites on Saturday afternoon. The 23-year-old has started just three of Brighton's games this season but Potter is on record as having high hopes for the summer signing from Salzburg.

“He brings us that little bit of something different," said Potter earlier this season.

“He hits the box, he can play in numerous positions and we need to find out the best one for us. He will give us a bit of versatility, give us some options. He will get better and we will get better the more he is here with us.”

Striker Danny Welbeck, who scored in Brighton's 2-0 win over Leeds towards the end of last season, has been ruled out until the new year with a hamstring problem. That strike against Leeds was one of six he notched in the Premier League last season. Midfielder Steven Alzate is another who will be missing until at least January for Potter, having needed surgery on an ankle injury.

But goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is available for Saturday's game having served a one-match suspension at Villa and leading goalscorer Neal Maupay will hope to return to the side having been dropped to the bench in recent weeks. The 25-year-old scored four goals in his first six Premier League outings this season but hasn't found the net since September.