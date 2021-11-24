The attackers were both missing from the squad that travelled to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Raphinha returning from international duty with Brazil only to suffer illness and Rodrigo struggling with a minor foot problem.

Both men were back in training at Thorp Arch yesterday, however, out on the grass with the main group doing warm up routines, speed drills and passing drills. Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton also featured in the video released on LUTV. Left-back Firpo made his return from injury at Spurs as a second half substitute and evidently came through without further problem, while Shackleton has been out since limping off during the Norwich City game.

Having Raphinha and Rodrigo back for Saturday's trip to Brighton will come as a huge boost for Marcelo Bielsa, who has been without a number of key players in recent weeks.

Raphinha is Leeds' top goalscorer this season and has become their main attacking threat, while Rodrigo had been growing in influence and confidence in the games leading up to a recall to the Spain squad during the last international break

Bielsa's longer-term injury victims are Robin Koch, out since August, and both Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling, who haven't played since mid-September through an ankle and knee problem respectively.

Bamford and Koch are back training on the grass now however, the latter having had surgery on a pelvic issue.

Kalvin Phillips, meanwhile, has trained without problem since suffering a minor graze on his head during the team's night out in London.Crysencio Summerville was not in the squad at the weekend and Bielsa is expected to give an update on the winger and the rest of the injured and returning players in Thursday's press conference.