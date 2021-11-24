Here are all the details ahead of Bielsa's weekly Zoom call with the press.

When

Thursday November 25, 1pm

What's on the agenda

Injury updates and team news: The footage released by the club of Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch returning to the grass and Raphinha and Rodrigo returning to training will be a talking point for the Whites head coach to address. The latter two players appear closer to first team action and could be in line for a return this weekend, although as Bielsa often says a player being healthy does not mean he is match fit. Jamie Shackleton was also pictured back in training after his injury, while Luke Ayling is yet to appear in training footage and Cyrsencio Summerville missed out at Spurs, so Bielsa may have updates on their recovery process.

Night out: The Leeds squad had a night out in London after the defeat at Spurs and Kalvin Phillips bumped his head on a wall. The midfielder was fine to train this week, but it may still prompt a question for Bielsa.

Brighton: Bielsa takes his men back to Brighton where they suffered a bitterly disappointing defeat last season. The Seagulls won four of their first five Premier League games this season and suffered only one defeat before October 23, but have now not picked up a victory since September. Bielsa, though, is unlikely to derive any comfort or positivity from the form of the opposition.

MEDIA MEETING - Marcelo Bielsa will have his zoom call with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Leeds United's trip to Brighton. Pic: Getty

Next three: Games against Brighton, Cystal Palace and Brentford represent a vital period for Leeds. Three winnable fixtures are followed by a nightmarish December, when Leeds face Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. Picking up as many points as possible from the next three feels of huge importance for Bielsa and his men.

Young stars: Joe Gelhardt made his first start in the Premier League at Spurs. Will the return of Rodrigo see the teenager drop back down to the bench?

January: Bielsa addressed the possibility of January signings after the Spurs game [CLICK HERE] but the subject crops up often at this time of year and may do again ahead of the Brighton game. Squad depth is a hot topic for the Whites at present, given the extent of their injuries.

Poveda: Leeds winger Ian Poveda has suffered a serious injury while playing for loan club Blackburn Rovers.

