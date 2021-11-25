Homegrown United midfielder Phillips only made his Three Lions debut last September but the 25-year-old has rapidly amassed 19 caps, two more than former Leeds ace Currie.

England boss Gareth Southgate has predominantly played Phillips as part of a double pivot in the middle of the park, usually alongside Declan Rice but also in tandem with Jordan Henderson or Jude Bellingham.

Currie - who played in a more advanced central midfield role - has been impressed with what he has seen but believes the modern day Whites star has even more to offer going forward and is urging England to be more attacking when it comes to facing the world’s top sides.

“I’d like to see him do a bit more for England,” said Currie, who bagged ten of his Three Lions caps whilst at Leeds between 1976 and 1979.

“I think he’s got a lot more in his locker as they say but he’s a bit safe sometimes for England.

“I think he does more for Leeds than he does for England. I think he could do a bit more.

“He’s a decent player, a very decent player.”

Asked if he would like to see Phillips given more licence to get forward, Currie reasoned: “I think so. I think he can be a bit negative with his sideways and backwards passing but that seems to be the norm nowadays with most teams now.

“Their thought is if the other team hasn’t got the ball they can’t hurt you so they play it sideways and backwards a lot.

“It’s a bit bloody boring for me!

“I was the sort of player that hit a 50 or 60 yard ball and opened it up from deep midfield to get the wingers on the attack or somebody over the top to run on to.

“But Leeds play a decent way of playing anyway.

“They are quick, they break quick and they throw players forward.

“There is nothing wrong with that, you’ve just got to be careful that you don’t leave yourself open at the back.

“It’s the Keegan theory when he was at Newcastle - we win more games than we lose, even if we win 5-4.

“That’s probably the way they are playing.”

