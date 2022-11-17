Leeds United ‘assessing’ defender and former coach reveals stance on York City job.

Leeds United lost 4-3 away to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game before the international break. The Whites are currently 15th in the Premier League.

They are two points above the relegation zone after their first 14 games. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Decision to make on defender

Leeds have a big decision to make regarding Cody Drameh’s future this winter. The defender has been linked with a departure in January, with Newcastle United mentioned as a potential destination. In this latest update, reporter Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk: “I am told Leeds are assessing Drameh’s situation and whilst he could very well leave, I wouldn’t rule out them giving him a chance to earn to prove himself back at the club.”

Midfielder to leave?

In the same TEAMtalk report, Bailey has also tipped Mateusz Klich to leave and has said: “Mateusz Klich is a likely January departure – he is clearly down the pecking order at Leeds and that has cost him his place in Poland’s World Cup squad, that is going to hurt.” The Poland international struggles for game time these days under Jesse Marsch.

Former coach’s stance on York City job

