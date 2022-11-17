The latest version of the highly popular management simulation was released earlier this month.

There were several changes to the Leeds United squad during a hectic summer transfer window. With Jesse Marsch preparing for his first full season in charge at Elland Road, there were two big sales as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha moved to Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

Over £100m was received from the sales and it was put to go use as the Whites manager brought in American internationals Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, Colombian star Luis Sinisterra, Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, FC Zurich forward Wilfried Gnonto and RB Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen.

The results have been mixed as Marsch’s side sit just above the Premier League relegation zone after an inconsistent start to the season where defeats against the likes of Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace sit alongside impressive wins over Liverpool and Chelsea. But what impact has the summer transfer business had on United’s wage bill? We have a look with the help of Football Manager 2023.

1. Sam Greenwood £3,000 per week

2. Cody Drameh £4,000 per week

3. Joe Gelhardt £5,000 per week

4. Crysencio Summerville £7,500 per week