The UK & Ireland Bid to host the 2028 Euros has submitted its Preliminary Bid Dossier which includes the proposed shortlisted cities and stadia. The FA have highlighted how the Bid's stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues “in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs with great European football history and heritage.” The plan, the release adds, ensures that "all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans."

But Elland Road does not feature on the shortlist of 14 which includes Sunderland's Stadium Of Light plus Aston Villa's Villa Park. The list also includes Newcastle United's St James' Park and Everton's new Everton Stadium which is on the Liverpool waterfront at Bramley-Moore Dock. The Toffees are due to move into the new £500million 52,888 capacity ground in the 2024/25 season.

Manchester United's Old Trafford and Manchester City's City of Manchester Stadium also feature as part of nine stadiums from within England, completed by three grounds from London in West Ham United's London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley. Liverpool's Anfield home, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge are among other notable omissions from a shortlist which features no ground in Yorkshire.The 14 stadia are listed in below1. Birmingham - Villa Park2. Liverpool - Everton Stadium3. London - London Stadium4. London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium5. London - Wembley Stadium6. Manchester - City of Manchester Stadium7. Newcastle - St James' Park8. Sunderland - Stadium of Light9. Trafford - Old Trafford10. Dublin - Dublin Arena11. Dublin - Croke Park12. Belfast - Casement Park Stadium13. Glasgow - Hampden Park14. Cardiff - National Stadium of Wales

NOT FEATURED: Leeds United's famous Elland Road home. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The FA’s release of the news reads in full: “The UK & Ireland Bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 has today submitted our Preliminary Bid Dossier – a key moment in UEFA’s campaign process. The bid sets out our clear and compelling vision for UEFA EURO 2028: ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future’.

"Key to this vision is a commitment to diversity, social purpose and innovation in delivering an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028 that will create unforgettable memories in sold-out, iconic stadia in famous football cities known throughout the world.

"We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid. Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities.

"Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European National Associations to accelerate growth across the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The UK and Ireland’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights. Our compact plan and pioneering, multi-partner collaboration can usher in a new era for the EURO. Through the latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners engage new audiences and the world’s youth to extend the impact and reach of the tournament further than ever before.

"Our stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs with great European football history and heritage. The plan ensures that all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans.