14 photos that take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1994/1995 season

Leeds United retained their fifth placed finish in their fifth season back in the Premiership.

The Whites looked a side who had fully recovered from the near-relegation blip that followed their 1992 Championship season, equalling their success of the 1993/1994 season.

Jon Newsome and Steve Hodge moved on to Norwich City and QPR respectively, while prolific United midfielder Gordon Strachan left on a free in March.

Coming in the other direction, though, were South African duo Phil Masinga and Lucas Radebe, before deadly bagsman Tony Yeboah was drafted in midway through the campaign to bolster United’s firepower.

Fourth-tier Mansfield Town knocked the Whites out of the first round of the League Cup, while old foes Manchester United put an end to their FA Cup in the fifth round.

It wasn’t a vintage season for the Elland Road faithful, but Howard Wilkinson did lead Leeds to a second successive top-five finish, earning them a place in the following season’s UEFA cup competition in the process.

Here are 14 photos that take you back to Leeds’ 1994/1995 season....

1. Leeds United 1994/1995 New Leeds United signing Carlton Palmer with wife Jenny and daughter Kelly. The lanky midfielder became United’s first purchase of the summer, arriving at Elland Road for £2.6m. Photo Sales

2. Leeds United 1994/1995 The Whites’ junior squad pose for a team photo outside the West Stand ahead of the 1994/1995 season. Photo Sales

3. Leeds United 1994/1995 Rod Wallace makes way for new signing Phil Masinga in the 71st minute as Leeds demolish Shelbourne 6-0 in a pre-season friendly in Dublin. Photo Sales

4. Leeds United 1994/1995 Gary Speed fights West Ham’s Peter Butler for the ball as the Whites are held to a goalless draw at Upton Park on the opening day of the season. Photo Sales