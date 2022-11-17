Jesse Marsch shares exciting view on Leeds United's Willy Gnonto after Whites viewing
Whites boss Jesse Marsch has hailed the “high level” attributes that Willy Gnonto is already bringing to Leeds United at just 19 years of age.
Young Italian international forward Gnonto joined Leeds in September on transfer deadline day for a fee of around 4.5m euros from Swiss side FC Zurich. After four outings for United’s under-21s, Gnonto was then handed his first team debut as a 72nd-minute substitute in last month’s Premier League clash at Liverpool in which he set up the winning goal for Crysencio Summerville in a 2-1 victory.
One week later, Gnonto again excelled off the bench upon his Elland Road debut against Bournemouth as he stormed forward in the 84th-minute to set up another late Summerville winner in a thrilling 4-3 triumph. The Italian was then handed his first league start in last weekend’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur but the the teenager was taken off at half-time after a quieter display as the forward battled on having taken a couple of knocks. Marsch has revealed that his withdrawal was due to tactical reasons and the Whites boss has given an exciting appraisal of the dynamic forward from what he has seen so far upon three first team appearances, predominantly on the left flank.
"In general, we really like Willy,” said Marsch. “I think his mentality to improve, his understanding of tactics, his intelligence, they're all at a really high level. So for a young player, he doesn't play like a young player which is great to see.
"He was really effective coming from the bench against Bournemouth. I think he was also good in this match but when we looked at the fact that we needed to make some tactical changes, we thought that that made the most sense to take him off."