Young Italian international forward Gnonto joined Leeds in September on transfer deadline day for a fee of around 4.5m euros from Swiss side FC Zurich. After four outings for United’s under-21s, Gnonto was then handed his first team debut as a 72nd-minute substitute in last month’s Premier League clash at Liverpool in which he set up the winning goal for Crysencio Summerville in a 2-1 victory.

One week later, Gnonto again excelled off the bench upon his Elland Road debut against Bournemouth as he stormed forward in the 84th-minute to set up another late Summerville winner in a thrilling 4-3 triumph. The Italian was then handed his first league start in last weekend’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur but the the teenager was taken off at half-time after a quieter display as the forward battled on having taken a couple of knocks. Marsch has revealed that his withdrawal was due to tactical reasons and the Whites boss has given an exciting appraisal of the dynamic forward from what he has seen so far upon three first team appearances, predominantly on the left flank.

"In general, we really like Willy,” said Marsch. “I think his mentality to improve, his understanding of tactics, his intelligence, they're all at a really high level. So for a young player, he doesn't play like a young player which is great to see.

PRAISE: From Whites head coach Jesse Marsch for Leeds United's 19-year-old Italian international forward Willy Gnonto, front, pictured being challenged by Ben Davies during Saturday's Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.