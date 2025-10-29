A Leeds United defender has been praised for his performance in Friday night’s 2-1 win against fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham United.

Leeds United summer signing Jaka Bijol has been forced to show his patient side as he awaited his first chance to impress following his move to Elland Road.

Much was expected of the Slovenia international after he became one of the Whites’ most expensive signings of the close-season when he made a reported £15 million move from Serie A club Udinese. After producing some impressive displays in pre-season, there was a blow for Bijol before the competitive action had got underway as a suspension hanging over from his time in Italy meant he was unavailable for his new side’s home clash with Everton on the first weekend of the new Premier League season.

A competitive Leeds debut came in the shock Carabao Cup second round exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday - but Bijol remained as an unused substitute in seven consecutive league fixtures as he struggled to force his way into Farke’s side. However, that all changed on Friday night when the Whites boss opted to drop Pascal Struijk for the home game with fellow strugglers West Ham United and named Bijol alongside the in-form Joe Rodon at the heart of his defence.

The 26-year-old produced a solid display alongside the Welsh international during the 2-1 win and drew praise from former Whites defender Aidy White for the aggression and physicality he showed as he came head-to-head with Hammers striker Callum Wilson.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, the former Whites defender said of Bijol: “He was very good. He was aggressive, he was good aerially and Callum Wilson did not get any chance from him, even though he came on and mixed up a little bit of West Ham’s game. It was physical when Wilson came on and Bijol was comfortable with that.

“In terms of on the ball, 95 per cent of what he did was good and sensible. He made a couple of sloppy mistakes, but I don’t think you can ask questions about that. Because he has been out of the side for so long, yes, he had a couple of international friendlies, but it is not regular minutes, and he is not in his full rhythm. So, overall I am pleased.”

