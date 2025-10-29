Pundit makes 'massive threat' claim ahead of Brighton v Leeds United

A former Leeds United star has praised the performances of one current member of Daniel Farke’s squad.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several of Leeds United’s summer signings have made an impact during the opening months of their time at Elland Road.

The Whites squad was boosted with ten new signings in the aftermath of last season’s Championship title win and they have helped Daniel Farke’s men make a solid start to their return to the Premier League. Swedish international defender Gabriel Gudmundsson has quietly gone about his business at the back and Anton Stach has become a solid figure in the heart of the Whites side after joining from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much was expected of Sean Longstaff after the hardworking midfielder was snapped up from Newcastle United and the Magpies academy product has provided an energy and endeavour to Farke’s ranks. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has injected some physicality at the top end of the pitch and much is expected of the likes of Jaka Bijol and Lucas Perri after they impressed in their limited appearances so far.

However, former Whites defender Aidy White has admitted he has been impressed with former AC Milan winger Noah Okafor after the Switzerland international made a promising start to his own time at Elland Road. The 25-year-old was snapped up in a reported £17m deal during the summer and he has gone on to score two goals in his first eight appearances for the club and caught the eye in Friday night’s 2-1 home win against struggling West Ham United. Reflecting on his performance, White described the versatile winger as ‘so direct’ and believes Okafor’s threat was missed in the second half after he was replaced by Jack Harrison at half-time.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “What he gives you is a massive threat, especially on the counter, when he is driving at players. We saw that in the first half, when defenders are facing him, he is probably one of the last players you would want [to come up against]. Because he has got pace, he is so direct in his style. He makes you commit and it is horrible to play against attackers like that. And in the second half, we missed that kind of an outlet.”

Your next Leeds United read: The seven players Brighton could be without vs Leeds United including £75m danger-man