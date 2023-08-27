There are plenty of famous faces who have declared their support for Leeds United

Leeds United picked up their first win of the Championship season with a thrilling 4-3 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra all netted as the Whites claimed a much-needed victory at a side who had won their opening three games.

The victory provides renewed optimism for the Whites fanbase after a positive week on the transfer front saw the arrival of Piroe, who netted on his debut for the club.

Some of those supporters who will have enjoyed yesterday’s win are household names in Hollywood actors, sporting stars and TV presenters - and below the Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 17 of Leeds United’s most famous fans, ranked by their mega net worth.

1 . Jack P. Shepherd - £1.2m The Coronation Street actor was born in Pudsey. Photo: Tristan Fewings Photo Sales

2 . Mike Bushell - £1.2m The BBC sports presenter reportedly spent his teenage years in Harrogate and attended secondary school in the North Yorkshire town. Photo: Lia Toby Photo Sales

3 . Ed Miliband - £3m The former Labour leader says he became a Leeds fan while attending a school in the city in his younger days. Photo: Christopher Furlong Photo Sales

4 . Ralph Ineson - £3.3m Best known for being able to throw a kettle over the pub as Chris Finch in The Office. Also had a role in The Damned United. Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales