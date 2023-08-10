Leeds United target made ‘hard decision’ to ‘let down’ Daniel Farke

Leeds United are set to miss out on signing major summer target Max Aarons, despite all recent signs pointing to a successful move to Elland Road. Just yesterday, it was reported that the Whites were in pole position to agree terms for a permanent signing, as the full-back has now entered his final 12 months with Norwich City.

A deal worth £10 million had reportedly been agreed between the two Championship sides but Bournemouth have swooped in at the last minute and Aarons is now set to join the Cherries instead, according to Football Insider. Southampton had also been heavily linked to the full-back in recent days.

This last-minute hijack from Bournemouth is certainly a brutal one for Leeds, as new manager Daniel Farke and Aarons have previously worked together during their shared time at Carrow Road. The German handed the 23-year-old his senior debut for the Canaries back in 2018 and the two went on to win two Championship titles together before Farke was dismissed three years later.

Aarons is now waiting on his medical at the Vitality Stadium before the move to Bournemouth can be officially announced. But despite how quickly this transfer U-turn came about, it was apparently a really tough call for the player.

Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City and BBC Norfolk took to Twitter with some updates on the situation after speaking with Aarons personally. Reeve wrote about how it was a “hard decision” for the soon-to-be Bournemouth star to “let down Daniel Farke, who is a father figure to him.” He also addressed the recent rumours that Aarons walked out of a medical with Leeds, branding these “completely false” statements.