Sean Dyche on Leeds United's Willy Gnonto, Everton 'approaches' and deal chance

Sean Dyche has shared his stance on Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto in being questioned about Everton “approaches” and the chances of a deal.

Everton have been linked with a move for Gnonto throughout the summer and a report from the Daily Mail last month claimed that the Goodison Park outfit saw a £15m approach swiftly rejected. A host of players have departed Leeds since the club’s relegation to the Championship but Gnonto started Sunday’s season opener at home to Cardiff City, leading the line in the no 9 role.

Gnonto, though, was then missing from the matchday squad for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Shrewsbury Town, after which Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed that the Italian was “unavailable” but not injured.

Farke then said “nothing had changed” at Thursday afternoon’s pre-Birmingham City press conference, revealing that Gnonto had trained with the rest of the squad and was part of his plans like any other contracted player.

GNONTO ANSWER: From Everton boss Sean Dyche, above. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Dyche, meanwhile, was also asked about Gnonto at Everton’s pre-Fulham press conference on Thursday, pressed on whether there was a deal to be done for Gnonto amid an understanding that the Toffees had already had ‘approaches’ knocked back by Leeds.

"I don't tend to speak about other players,” said Dyche. "He's a good player, there's lots out there. The one I will speak about is Youssef (Chermiti). He's nearly in a situation for me to be clear on.