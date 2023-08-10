Willy Gnonto still in Leeds United training despite Elland Road exit rumours

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed Willy Gnonto was in training on Thursday morning despite rumours linking him with an exit.

The Italy international sat out Wednesday evening’s victory over Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup, after which Farke confirmed Gnonto was not absent through injury.

“I can’t give you the whole picture anyhow, due to I’m not in control of this then I prefer to give you what I can say and then not to create a story or whatever. And what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available,” Farke said on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be the time to make some comments to this but not currently, he was not available.”

Unconfirmed reports had claimed the 19-year-old asked to be left out of the matchday squad, something the player himself has refuted on social media since.