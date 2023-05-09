Leeds United have been named as one of five clubs considering a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The former Celtic frontman has endured an injury ravaged season with the Ligue 1 club, scoring just three goals and providing one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions as his side have struggled in their push for a place in Europe.

TOUGH DECISION: Leeds United caretaker manager Sam Allardyce with assistant coach Robbie Keane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dembele is likely to depart Lyon at the end of the season as his current contract comes to an end and there are no indications to suggest an extension to his deal is on the table. However, there are claims that the 26-year-old frontman has interest from Italy, Turkey and England as he prepares to make a decision over his future.

Reports from Turkish outlet Fotomac have revealed Galatasaray and Seria A giants Inter are both keen on a free transfer move for the striker during the summer transfer window - but Leeds, Aston Villa and West Ham United are all considering a move to give Dembele a first chance to shine in England since his departure from Fulham in 2016.

Meanwhile, Leeds have made a firm move to secure the services of Hamilton Academicals youngster Josh McDonald.