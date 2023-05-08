Leeds United given big boost in survival bid as hammer double blow is dealt to relegation rivals

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in new boss Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge left Leeds fourth-bottom and only above the drop zone on goal difference but also having played a game more than their relegation rivals.

Fifth-bottom Leicester City were left level on points with Leeds but with a game in hand yet the Foxes suffered a 5-3 defeat in Monday afternoon’s clash at Fulham who netted three times in the first half through Willian, Carlos Vinicius and ex-Leeds youngster Tom Cairney.

Cairney added his second and Fulham’s fourth after the break before Leicester pulled a goal back through Harvey Barnes. The Foxes were then awarded a penalty but Jamie Vardy saw his spot kick saved and Willian went on bring up the Cottagers nap hand by netting his second of the game. Leicester were awarded a second penalty in the 81st minute which James Maddison this time converted and Barnes then made it 5-3 in the 89th minute but the damage was done as the Foxes fell to another defeat.

HAMMER BLOW: For Leicester City under boss Dean Smith, right, and assistant John Terry, second left, pictured heading for half-time 3-0 down at Fulham. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.