Leeds United given big boost in survival bid as hammer double blow is dealt to relegation rivals

Leeds United have received a boost in their quest for Premier League survival via a double hammer blow for one of their relegation rivals.

By Lee Sobot
Published 8th May 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in new boss Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge left Leeds fourth-bottom and only above the drop zone on goal difference but also having played a game more than their relegation rivals.

Fifth-bottom Leicester City were left level on points with Leeds but with a game in hand yet the Foxes suffered a 5-3 defeat in Monday afternoon’s clash at Fulham who netted three times in the first half through Willian, Carlos Vinicius and ex-Leeds youngster Tom Cairney.

Cairney added his second and Fulham’s fourth after the break before Leicester pulled a goal back through Harvey Barnes. The Foxes were then awarded a penalty but Jamie Vardy saw his spot kick saved and Willian went on bring up the Cottagers nap hand by netting his second of the game. Leicester were awarded a second penalty in the 81st minute which James Maddison this time converted and Barnes then made it 5-3 in the 89th minute but the damage was done as the Foxes fell to another defeat.

HAMMER BLOW: For Leicester City under boss Dean Smith, right, and assistant John Terry, second left, pictured heading for half-time 3-0 down at Fulham. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

The defeat also dealt a big blow to Leicester’s goal difference although the Foxes still have a ten-goal advantage on Leeds. Leicester, though, now face a very tough final three games, starting with next weekend’s hosting of Liverpool. The Foxes then visit Newcastle United before ending the season at home to West Ham United.

