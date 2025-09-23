Alan Shearer has just praised two Leeds United players

Leeds United came from a goal down to earn a 3-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two key Leeds United figures have been recognised following Saturday’s crucial win at Premier League rivals Wolves.

The Whites went into the game looking to claim a first win since the opening weekend of the season when a late penalty from Lukas Nmecha was enough to see off Everton on a night when Premier League football returned to Elland Road after a two-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since that victory over David Moyes’ side, the Whites have fallen to defeats in London against Arsenal and Fulham and battled their way to a goalless home draw against Champions League bound Newcastle United. However, there was to be no denying Leeds at Molineux on Saturday as they bounced back from conceding an early goal to claim their first away win of the campaign.

On-loan Girona star Ladislav Krejci fired the hosts in front with just seven minutes on the clock after they made an impressive start - but Leeds were two goals in front by the time the half-time whistle had been blown as summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach all grabbed their first goals for the club.

The latter of that trio was recognised by Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer as he selected the German in the heart of his Premier League team of the week and there was also recognition for manager Farke, who ‘masterminded’ a win in a ‘huge match’ at Molineux.

On former Hoffenheim midfielder Stach, the former England captain said: "What a way to score your first Premier League goal! An incredible free-kick that put Leeds ahead, and then an excellent assist to make it 3-1 in a big win at Wolves." Farke also received praise from Shearer as he was named as Premier League manager of the week as the Match of the Day pundit said: "In what was a huge match against a team close to them in the table, Farke masterminded a superb 3-1 win against Wolves for Leeds' first away win of the season."

Who was named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week?

Match of the Day pundit Shearer was impressed by Cullen's display for Burnley (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Martin Dubravka (Burnley)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An inspired display from Burnley's goalkeeper, who produced several outstanding saves to earn his side a valuable point against Nottingham Forest."

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

"Came up with a superb goal that gave Forest the lead. He's shown his versatility too in the last few matches by switching over from his usual left-back position to right-back."

Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland)

"Only his third Premier League appearance, and with his side down to 10 men after 33 minutes, Mukiele produced a defensive masterclass against Aston Villa as Sunderland earned another impressive point."

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

"Who knew a left-back could produce such an incredible shot with his right foot? What an outstanding finish to score the winner against West Ham."

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A sensational goal and an assist that was equally good. Gravenberch ran the midfield for Liverpool in their derby win over Everton."

Anton Stach (Leeds United)

"What a way to score your first Premier League goal! An incredible free-kick that put Leeds ahead, and then an excellent assist to make it 3-1 in a big win at Wolves."

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

"Led by example once again by giving his side the lead against Chelsea. Not a bad way to mark your 200th Premier League appearance, with your 100th goal for Man Utd in all competitions."

Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

"Excellent instincts to equalise and then a sensational through-ball for Harry Wilson to put his team in front. Iwobi is now a leader for Fulham."

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although Man City couldn't quite secure the victory, Doku's dribbling and pace was vital in helping his side relieve pressure in the second half against Arsenal."

Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

"A constant thorn in the side for Brighton's defence, he scored a crucial goal just before half-time to get Spurs back into the match as they earned an impressive point from 2-0 down."

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

"What a start he's made to his Liverpool career! Ekitike showed excellent composure and took his goal brilliantly to double the lead against Everton."

Manager: Daniel Farke (Leeds)

"In what was a huge match against a team close to them in the table, Farke masterminded a superb 3-1 win against Wolves for Leeds' first away win of the season."