Published 22nd Sep 2025, 20:00 BST

How does Leeds United’s attacking prowess compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Leeds United finally found their shooting boots as they came from a goal down to earn a 3-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men had scored just one goal in their opening four league fixtures since they earned a return to the top flight and that came when summer signing Lukas Nmecha found the net from the penalty spot in the opening night win against Everton.

It was another summer addition, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, that grabbed the Whites first goal from open play when he headed an equaliser at Molineux on Saturday and that was followed by a free-kick from Anton Stach and a clever finish from Noah Okafor.

That has raised Leeds United’s total xG (expected goals) across the season - but how does it compare to their league rivals?

We take a look at the facts and figures with a table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

2025/26 xG: 10.13

1. Manchester United

2025/26 xG: 10.13 | Manchester United via Getty Images

2025/26 xG: 9.34

2. Manchester City

2025/26 xG: 9.34 | Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

2025/26 xG: 8.49

3. Crystal Palace

2025/26 xG: 8.49 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 xG: 8.38

4. Chelsea

2025/26 xG: 8.38 | AFP via Getty Images

2025/26 xG: 8.15

5. Brighton & Hove Albion

2025/26 xG: 8.15 | Getty Images

2025/26 xG: 7.39

6. Arsenal

2025/26 xG: 7.39 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

