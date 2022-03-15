As the countdown to the clash at Molineux continues, we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place via or Tuesday morning round up.

Big guns queue up in hope to sign Whites star

Manchester United are said to have entered the race to sign Leeds United star Raphinha, alongside Barcelona and Chelsea. The Whites signed the player for £17m back in 2020, and he’s gone on to become a sensation for both club and country. (Sport Witness).

WHITES INTENT: Signalled by 19-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, Sunday's hero against Norwich City at Elland Road, above. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Joe Gelhardt reveals Whites dressing room message and fires Wolves warning

Joe Gelhardt believes Sunday's last-gasp victory against Norwich City will prove the turning point in Leeds United's season.

Illan Meslier makes declaration about his Leeds United saves as 'keeper sits top of the charts

lllan Meslier has made the most saves in the division - and Leeds United’s young French keeper doesn’t care how he saves them.

The points total to ensure Leeds United's Premier League safety if current trend continues

Forty points will keep you up, they say. More often than not, that much is true.

Leeds United U-23s await big Elland Road crowd against Manchester United, tickets still on sale

Leeds United's under-23s are set to face arch rivals Manchester United under-23s in front of a bumper Elland Road crowd on Tuesday - and tickets are still on sale.

