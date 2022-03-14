Joe Gelhardt reveals Leeds United dressing room message ahead of Wolves trip
Joe Gelhardt believes Sunday's last-gasp victory against Norwich City will prove the turning point in Leeds United's season and says the message from the dressing room is "don't stop now".
Leeds looked to have been dealt a hammer blow in their Premier League survival bid during the closing stages of Sunday's hosting of Norwich as Kenny McLean struck a 91st-minute equaliser.
The Canaries midfielders effort cancelled out Rodrigo's 14th-minute opener but United hit back just three minutes after McLean's leveller as Gelhardt converted a Raphinha pull back to send Elland Road wild.
The 2-1 victory ended a run of six consecutive defeats and sent Leeds four points clear of the drop zone although second-bottom Burnley who are five points adrift have two games in hand.
Gelhardt, though, is confident that his strike and the late drama against Norwich can provide United with a launchpad to bigger and better things ahead of Friday night's trip to seventh-placed Wolves
Asked if he felt that Sunday's epic victory would provide a turning point, Gelhardt told LUTV: "I do. As a group we have already said in the changing room don't stop now.
"We can take all this into Wolves and hopefully get a result there as well.
"We can take it on to the next game now and keep the momentum and put it in against Wolves as well."
