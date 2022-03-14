Joe Gelhardt reveals Leeds United dressing room message ahead of Wolves trip

Leeds looked to have been dealt a hammer blow in their Premier League survival bid during the closing stages of Sunday's hosting of Norwich as Kenny McLean struck a 91st-minute equaliser.

The Canaries midfielders effort cancelled out Rodrigo's 14th-minute opener but United hit back just three minutes after McLean's leveller as Gelhardt converted a Raphinha pull back to send Elland Road wild.

The 2-1 victory ended a run of six consecutive defeats and sent Leeds four points clear of the drop zone although second-bottom Burnley who are five points adrift have two games in hand.

LAUNCHPAD: Teen striker star Joe Gelhardt, centre, believes his late winner against Norwich City, above, can prove a turning point in Leeds United's season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Gelhardt, though, is confident that his strike and the late drama against Norwich can provide United with a launchpad to bigger and better things ahead of Friday night's trip to seventh-placed Wolves

Asked if he felt that Sunday's epic victory would provide a turning point, Gelhardt told LUTV: "I do. As a group we have already said in the changing room don't stop now.

"We can take all this into Wolves and hopefully get a result there as well.

"We can take it on to the next game now and keep the momentum and put it in against Wolves as well."