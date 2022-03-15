The Whites took an early lead through Rodrigo Moreno, but hearts sank around Elland Road late on as Kenny McLean equalised for the visitors.
But there was a twist in the tale, as youngster Joe Gelhardt sparked wild scenes from the home fans, as he fired home the winner in the fourth minute of added time.
Speaking after the game, Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who has made more saves than any other top tier goalkeeper so far this season, said: “It's true. (I made a match-winning save late on). In one of the last balls there was a flick on from the keeper in the box and a difficult ball and finally I stayed big.
“No 22 - Pukki - shot and I saved it with my face. I don't care if it's the hands, the face, the chest, it's a save, this is what's important!”
“It was an unbelievable game. Honestly, it was crazy because we scored in the first half but after they equalised and at the end you think oh no this is not possible but at the end when Joffy (Gelhardt) scored it was just unbelievable.
“It was like a volcano eruption. It was fantastic.”
Next up, the Whites take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night, in what should be an enthralling clash at Molineux.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues.