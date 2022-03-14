Leeds United U-23s await big Elland Road crowd against Manchester United, tickets still on sale
Leeds United's under-23s are set to face arch rivals Manchester United under-23s in front of a bumper Elland Road crowd on Tuesday - and tickets are still on sale.
The young Whites and Red Devils sides will lock horns at LS11 at 7pm on Tuesday evening and Leeds had already sold 8,000 tickets with more than 24 hours until kick-off.
The contest will present a second game in charge for new boss Andy Taylor who has been appointed as interim head coach of the 23s following former boss Mark Jackson's move into Jesse Marsch's senior backroom team.
Taylor's tenure began with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town last week in the Premier League Cup, a result which sealed a place in the last 16 and a trip to West Ham United.
Tuesday's game against the Red Devils now presents a first league game in charge for Taylor whose side are fourth-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table.
The young Whites are just two points clear of the drop zone but both second-bottom Chelsea and third-bottom Blackburn Rovers have a game in hand.
Manchester United's under-23s are fifth.
Tickets are still on sale, priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.
Tickets are issued on a first come first served basis, subject to availability, and full details can be found at the club website HERE
