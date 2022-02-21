Leeds United reportedly joined in race to sign young star as Whites defender is tipped for exit

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were beaten 4-2 by arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday and we bring you all the key Whites headlines on Monday morning in one place here.

Whites reportedly joined in race to sign young star

Crystal Palace have reportedly joined Leeds United and Brentford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest's 20-year-old Wales international attacking midfielder Brennan Johnson. (The Sun).

YOUNG TALENT: Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, pictured celebrating after scoring his side's second goal in this month's 4-1 victory at home to Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Leif Davis could reportedly finalise his permanent exit from Leeds United by moving to Bournemouth in the summer. (Dorset Live).

Whites fought Manchester United with hand tied behind their back - Graham Smyth's Verdict

Leeds United will never stop swinging but fighting with a hand tied behind your back will only ever lead to pain.

Marcelo Bielsa laments loss of midfielders and big miss against Manchester United

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa lamented the absence of Kalvin Phillips and the loss to injury of Robin Koch after defeat to Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick reveals referee's retort after Leeds United tackle

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says Leeds United are investigating after a number of his players were targeted by missiles during their 4-2 Elland Road win.

Luke Ayling rues 'massive chance' missed against Red Devils

Luke Ayling was left rueing a huge miss which formed the turning point of Leeds United’s 4-2 defeat to Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Storm Franklin causes further disruption to Leeds United youngsters

Leeds United's youngsters have been dealt more disruption for the third time in a little over a week.

