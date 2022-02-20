Rodrigo and Raphinha struck goals within less than a minute of each other to transform the Whites’ fortunes after the Red Devils took a two-goal lead into half-time via Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes headers.

With the teams on level terms, Leeds were in the ascendancy as the home crowd spurred on Marcelo Bielsa’s side to snatch a winner and complete the unlikely turnaround.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the 69th minute, Leeds squandered a particularly golden opportunity to take the lead when Dan James threw himself at a dangerous Junior Firpo cross but narrowly failed to make a proper connection.

Moments later, Reds substitute Fred netted at the other end of the pitch to restore his side’s lead. Leeds fought hard to respond once more but Anthony Elanga sealed the Whites’ defeat by scoring the visitors’ fourth goal with just two minutes left.

“It’s really hard to take,” Ayling told Sky Sports. “We fight hard to get back to 2-2, then we have a massive chance at 2-2 to make it 3-2, and then they break away literally 90 seconds after that big chance and score to make it 3-2.

“These moments in games aren’t going our way at the minute. They’re a good team, and they break away and take their big moment.”

Leeds United vice captain Luke Ayling. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Fred celebrates scoring Manchester United's third goal. Pic: Shaun Botterill.