Storm Franklin causes further disruption to Leeds United youngsters

United's under-23s were due to take in their already re-arranged Premier League Cup clash against hosts Mansfield Town on Monday afternoon but the game has again been postponed due to the current adverse weather conditions.

Fresh from being battered by Storm Eunice, the country is now being hit by Storm Franklin.

For United's 23s, today's Mansfield cup clash was due to be a 1pm kick-off at Mansfield's training ground, one week after the initial tie that was set to be played at Alfreton Town's ground last Monday night was also called off.

GAME OFF: For Leeds United's under-23s and boss Mark Jackson, above, their third postponement in a little over a week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Mark Jackson's side also saw Friday afternoon's league clash at Brighton postponed just a matter of hours before kick-off due to the impact of Storm Eunice.

Leeds had travelled down to Brighton the night before and faced the long trek back to Yorkshire without even playing a game.

Both the Mansfield cup clash and Brighton league game will be re-arranged.

United's under-23s are now due back in action next Monday night with a league clash in London against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground (kick-off 7pm).